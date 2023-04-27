Television | Snippets

Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Enjoys Her Newest Food Platter; Check Video

Naagin fame Tejasswi Prakash and her new food platter shows her love for food.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Naagin fame Tejasswi Prakash is truly a food lover!! She is always spotted vibing over food and talking about what she likes the most! Today’s post of Tejasswi is totally dedicated towards her passion for food. She is seen posing with a new food platter that she is enjoying at a restaurant. She poses with a big smile on her face and we cannot get enough of this!!

The recent video has Tejasswi taking a clip of the delicacies being ordered by her and her friends. She zooms the camera to give a good taste of the food ordered. Also, her friends are busy catching up with the IPL cricket match that is playing live on the television sets at the restaurant. Ultimately we are shown the cool glimpse of Tejasswi too.

You can check the video here and list out the food items you saw on the platter.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Truly, this very evidently shows Tejasswi’s love for food.

