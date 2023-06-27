ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Pandya Store Completes 800 Episodes; Check The Celebration On Set

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has completed 800 episodes and we share BTS videos of the cast celebrating the moment by cutting a cake.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jun,2023 17:05:47
Pandya Store Completes 800 Episodes; Check The Celebration On Set

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin is the Hindi remake of the South show of the same title. The Hindi version has done wonders, and has been loved by one and all. Today, the show stands tall as it completes 800 episodes. It has been tough work coming from the main cast of the show.

Pandya Store is led by Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi as leads. They were joined by actors Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar and Maira Dharti Sharma.

There is a reason for celebration on the set of Pandya Store as the show completed 800 episodes recently. A cake was cut on the set and the actors were jubilant as they enjoyed the celebration. We can see the child actors on the set being at their excited best. Yes, they have a reason as their hard work has paid off!!

Shiny Doshi and others in the cast shared BTS video of their cake cutting, and the cast rejoicing.

You can check the BTS video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

As we know, there are media reports of Pandya Store taking a generation leap. As per reports in the media, all the actors will exit the show and it will be only Krutika Desai who will continue to be a part of the show in its post-generation leap.

As of now, it is time to rejoice. Are you all rejoicing along with the cast of Pandya Store?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu falls into a deadly trap
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu falls into a deadly trap
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Makers grant audiences’ plea; show a SaiRat union
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Makers grant audiences’ plea; show a SaiRat union
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir takes a promise from Abhinav
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir takes a promise from Abhinav
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets teary-eyed at Shah family farewell party
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets teary-eyed at Shah family farewell party
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara decides to have a frank talk with Chikoo
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara decides to have a frank talk with Chikoo
Latest Stories
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Raghvendra spares Shivendra’s life
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Raghvendra spares Shivendra’s life
Maitree spoiler: Bajrangi comes to Maitree and Nandini’s rescue
Maitree spoiler: Bajrangi comes to Maitree and Nandini’s rescue
Ashnoor Kaur Vibes In Boho Dress; Enjoys Summer Season By The Beach
Ashnoor Kaur Vibes In Boho Dress; Enjoys Summer Season By The Beach
I love action-oriented roles: Vishal Kotian on his role in Zee TV’s Maitree
I love action-oriented roles: Vishal Kotian on his role in Zee TV’s Maitree
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta’s startling demand leaves Rajveer emotional
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta’s startling demand leaves Rajveer emotional
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Tavleen spills Prabhjot’s truth to Veer
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Tavleen spills Prabhjot’s truth to Veer
Read Latest News