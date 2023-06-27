Pandya Store Completes 800 Episodes; Check The Celebration On Set

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin is the Hindi remake of the South show of the same title. The Hindi version has done wonders, and has been loved by one and all. Today, the show stands tall as it completes 800 episodes. It has been tough work coming from the main cast of the show.

Pandya Store is led by Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi as leads. They were joined by actors Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar and Maira Dharti Sharma.

There is a reason for celebration on the set of Pandya Store as the show completed 800 episodes recently. A cake was cut on the set and the actors were jubilant as they enjoyed the celebration. We can see the child actors on the set being at their excited best. Yes, they have a reason as their hard work has paid off!!

Shiny Doshi and others in the cast shared BTS video of their cake cutting, and the cast rejoicing.

You can check the BTS video here.

As we know, there are media reports of Pandya Store taking a generation leap. As per reports in the media, all the actors will exit the show and it will be only Krutika Desai who will continue to be a part of the show in its post-generation leap.

