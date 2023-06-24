ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Cuddles And Kisses Child Actor Kiara Sadh In This Cute BTS Video

Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi is in a mood to shower all her love on child actor Kiara Sadh who plays the role of Chutki in the show. Check this cute BTS video here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jun,2023 15:35:32
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Cuddles And Kisses Child Actor Kiara Sadh In This Cute BTS Video

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin is one such show that has always been functional amid child actors. Even when the show started, it involved child actors who played the young brothers of Gautam Pandya, portrayed by Kinshuk Mahajan. Now that the show has taken a leap, the Pandya brothers are blessed with kids which makes the Pandya house a beautiful home to live in!! And with the presence of kids, the set of Pandya Store is also a wonderful place to be in!! And this is proved by the kind of love and warmth that the child actors get in the show from the popular star cast. Kiara recently shared a video wherein she is pampered and cuddled by Dhara Pandya, aka Shiny Doshi.

Yes, this is a cute video as it shows how much Shiny Doshi adores this child actor Kiara Sadh. The video has Shiny and Kiara hugging and cuddling, exhibiting their love. And the sincerity is seen here!! Kiara plays the role of Chutki and here the video has her Badi Maa Dhara loving her.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Kiara too writes on social media,

kiarasadh
5 h
The amount of love Bari Maa gives is just phenomenal 🥰❤️😍 @shinydoshi15

Yes, Shiny is in the mood of showering love on little Kiara!! Kiara too deserves all the love that she gets on the set!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Turns Anarkali; Her Latest Dance Reel Has Her Fans In Awe
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Turns Anarkali; Her Latest Dance Reel Has Her Fans In Awe
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai instils confidence in Savi
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai instils confidence in Savi
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu gets banned from playing cricket
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu gets banned from playing cricket
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie struggles to save Atharva
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie struggles to save Atharva
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav and Akshara’s emotional dilemma
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav and Akshara’s emotional dilemma
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa motivates herself to focus on her goals
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa motivates herself to focus on her goals
Latest Stories
Shivangi Joshi’s Latest Style In Green Co-ord Set And Floral Skirt Makes Her The Most Stylish Beauty
Shivangi Joshi’s Latest Style In Green Co-ord Set And Floral Skirt Makes Her The Most Stylish Beauty
Avneet Kaur Seeks Blessings From Ganpati Bappa; Fans Wish Her Luck
Avneet Kaur Seeks Blessings From Ganpati Bappa; Fans Wish Her Luck
Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ to release on November 24, 2023, check out teaser
Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ to release on November 24, 2023, check out teaser
Surbhi Jyoti shines in peach embellished lehenga, stuns fans with elegant accessories
Surbhi Jyoti shines in peach embellished lehenga, stuns fans with elegant accessories
I love Nut Cracker Salad: Taranvir Singh
I love Nut Cracker Salad: Taranvir Singh
Mouni Roy showcases classical moves on Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat song, Disha Patani comments ‘Ohooo sundariii’
Mouni Roy showcases classical moves on Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat song, Disha Patani comments ‘Ohooo sundariii’
Read Latest News