Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Cuddles And Kisses Child Actor Kiara Sadh In This Cute BTS Video

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin is one such show that has always been functional amid child actors. Even when the show started, it involved child actors who played the young brothers of Gautam Pandya, portrayed by Kinshuk Mahajan. Now that the show has taken a leap, the Pandya brothers are blessed with kids which makes the Pandya house a beautiful home to live in!! And with the presence of kids, the set of Pandya Store is also a wonderful place to be in!! And this is proved by the kind of love and warmth that the child actors get in the show from the popular star cast. Kiara recently shared a video wherein she is pampered and cuddled by Dhara Pandya, aka Shiny Doshi.

Yes, this is a cute video as it shows how much Shiny Doshi adores this child actor Kiara Sadh. The video has Shiny and Kiara hugging and cuddling, exhibiting their love. And the sincerity is seen here!! Kiara plays the role of Chutki and here the video has her Badi Maa Dhara loving her.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Kiara too writes on social media,

kiarasadh

5 h

The amount of love Bari Maa gives is just phenomenal 🥰❤️😍 @shinydoshi15

Yes, Shiny is in the mood of showering love on little Kiara!! Kiara too deserves all the love that she gets on the set!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.