Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Feels The Heat; Says 'Haye Garmi' Along With Cast

Pandya Store cast Shiny Doshi, Mohit Parmar and Maira Dharti Sharma express their mood as they shoot outdoors amid the sun. Check their 'Haye Garmi' mode.

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen high-voltage drama during the wedding of Krish Pandya (Mohit Parmar) and Prerna (Maira Dharti Sharma). Well, the wedding fiasco turned out to be multiple swaps of grooms and brides with the unexpected happening. Krish ended up marrying Shweta again, while Prerna married Shivank. Now the two ladies Prerna and Shweta are pregnant. But before Prerna could reveal about her pregnancy, Shweta told the family that she is pregnant. Well, this BTS video from the Pandya Store set is an extension of the drama you can see on the show. It again has Dhara and Prerna one frame. As we know, Prerna has for the first time turned against Dhara and blames her for all the mess that has been created in her life. The video also has Krish posing.

Dhara, Prerna and Krish can very well feel the heat during their tedious outdoor shoot. Well, we can also say that the actors are feeling the heat all the more as the drama in the show has escalated to another level.

They are seen expressing their tiredness with a sigh saying, ‘Haye Garmi’!!

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you also feeling the heat of the drama in the Star Plus show Pandya Store?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.