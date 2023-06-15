ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Is All Radiant In This Lehenga Style; Check Here

Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi gives the real meaning of looking radiant and glowing in style. She wears a richly embellished lehenga. Do you like this grace and poise in style of Shiny?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Jun,2023 15:40:10
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Is All Radiant In This Lehenga Style; Check Here

Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi is popular for her character of Dhara Pandya in the show. The show on Star Plus is going great guns with the wedding of Shiva about to happen. However, as always, there is a plan that Dhara is acting upon so that Shiva and Raavi are united. Dhara as we saw, has another problem wherein she has to change Chiku’s mindset as he is angry with both Dhara and Shweta. While this is what is happening in the show, we have Shiny Doshi taking some time off her busy shoot schedule, and getting to the best of her styling. She is seen in an ethnic masterpiece, a richly designed lehenga in skin colour.

Shiny looks extremely radiant and supreme in this style. Shiny talks about ethnic styling and reveals that in such traditional Indian attire, one exudes timeless beauty and pure joy.

You can read what she writes,

shinydoshi15
Verified
“A radiant vision in traditional Indian attire, she exudes timeless beauty and pure joy.”
#dhara
#pandyastore
Outfit by @desai6343

Shiny looks extremely gorgeous in this one!! She is this photogenic who looks amazing naturally. And it is top-class and richly deserving when Shiny is dressed to kill, especially in such Indian attires which are sensational.

You can check the pictures here.

Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Is All Radiant In This Lehenga Style; Check Here 815913 Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Is All Radiant In This Lehenga Style; Check Here 815914

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you happy to see this style donned by Shiny Doshi?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pandya Store spoiler: Raavi struggle to revive Shiva’s lost memory
Pandya Store spoiler: Raavi struggle to revive Shiva’s lost memory
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara and Shweta join hands for a cause
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara and Shweta join hands for a cause
Pandya Store Fame Simran Budharup’s Sensational Saree Style Leaves Fans In Awe; Check Pics
Pandya Store Fame Simran Budharup’s Sensational Saree Style Leaves Fans In Awe; Check Pics
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shweta signs divorce papers; frees Krish
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shweta signs divorce papers; frees Krish
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara comes up with a great plan to unite Shiva and Raavi
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara comes up with a great plan to unite Shiva and Raavi
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara makes a big promise to Shiva
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara makes a big promise to Shiva
Latest Stories
Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia
Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia
Exclusive: Yogeshraj Bedi bags Atrangi OTT series Julie
Exclusive: Yogeshraj Bedi bags Atrangi OTT series Julie
Shocking: Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu residence robbed, 2 detained by Mumbai Police
Shocking: Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu residence robbed, 2 detained by Mumbai Police
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly And Apara Mehta Show Their Class In A Splendid BTS Video; Check Here
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly And Apara Mehta Show Their Class In A Splendid BTS Video; Check Here
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s marriage hits a rocky patch?
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s marriage hits a rocky patch?
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Best Of Grace And Style In This Amazing Red Trail Dress; Check Pics
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Best Of Grace And Style In This Amazing Red Trail Dress; Check Pics
Read Latest News