Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal Gets Emotional Seeing Natasha, Shantanu Gets Worried

Star Plus popular show Pandya Store, the audience has seen a major twist with a seven-year leap where everyone’s life has changed. As seen so far, Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) hates Natasha as he considers that his brother died because of her. While Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) has moved on with Shantanu. In contrast, all the family members have started to hate each other.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist when Dhawal sees Natasha after seven years. Dhawal comes to the drawing competition location in search of his daughter Naveli; where Natasha and Naveli have become good friends, but they don’t know they are mother-daughter. However, when Dhawal sees Natasha, he gets emotional as Natasha has changed. She has now become a child, and her mental health is not good. Even though Dhawal feels he hates Natasha, seeing her in front, his tears can’t stop. While Natasha is enjoying herself playing with water.

Dhawal tries to chase Natasha, but she runs away. On the other hand, Shantanu comes to the same place in search of Natasha. Natasha and Shantanu will also tie the knot soon. It will be interesting to see how destiny will bring Dhawal and Natasha together once again.

Pandya Store starred Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, and Kruttika Desai as the first-generation leads. It stars Priyanshi Yadav, Rohit Chandel, and Kruttika Desai as the second-generation leads.