ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Quirky, Wacky And Adorable Bond Of Pranali Rathod And Harshad Chopda

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda constantly buzz in headlines due to their fantastic bond onscreen and off-screen. Check out their quirky, Whacky and adorable bond

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 May,2023 00:35:53
Quirky, Wacky And Adorable Bond Of Pranali Rathod And Harshad Chopda

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jodi Abhira aka Abhimanyu and Akshara, played by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, has become a household name now with their reliable performance onscreen. The duo has won hearts nationwide; people know them as Abhira. In addition, the onscreen couple often treats their fans with their latest pictures, reels, videos, and other updates. Similarly, the couple shares a great bond with each other. Check out their quirky, whacky, and adorable bond together.

Pranali Rathod took to her Instagram account and shared a beautifully edited video of herself with Harshad Chopda wishing him his birthday. In the video, Harshad enjoyed his birthday celebrations. After that, the actress merged the beautiful snaps of the duo on set and offset. Throughout the video, one can witness their quirkiness playing with each other and the wacky pictures. But, in all the snaps, one can notice their beautiful bond with each other.

Pranali Rathod And Harshad Chopda’s Work

Both the actors rose to fame as their present characters in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress started her journey as a model and is now ruling audience hearts with her skilful act in the show. At the same time, the actor has been a well-known entertainment star for years. He made it to the top once again with the help of his charm and charismatic personality.

Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi get showered with heartfelt wishes on their birthday
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi get showered with heartfelt wishes on their birthday
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu makes Ruhi understand the value of family
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu makes Ruhi understand the value of family
Pranali Rathod Gets Cozy With Onscreen Brother And Sister; See Photo
Pranali Rathod Gets Cozy With Onscreen Brother And Sister; See Photo
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu and Akshara put in a spot of bother
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu and Akshara put in a spot of bother
Watch: Pranali Rathod Slays Her Runway Walk In Black
Watch: Pranali Rathod Slays Her Runway Walk In Black
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Aarohi breaks her silence; decides to leave Birla house
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Aarohi breaks her silence; decides to leave Birla house
Latest Stories
Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Food Cravings In London
Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Food Cravings In London
Review Of Yeh Meri Family S2 on Amazon miniTV: An Apt Ode To Millennials
Review Of Yeh Meri Family S2 on Amazon miniTV: An Apt Ode To Millennials
Watch: Virat Kohli smashes sixth IPL century, check out iconic moment against SRH
Watch: Virat Kohli smashes sixth IPL century, check out iconic moment against SRH
When Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri accused T-Pain of plagiarising Arijit Singh’s Tum Hi Ho
When Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri accused T-Pain of plagiarising Arijit Singh’s Tum Hi Ho
5 reasons why we can’t get over Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' album
5 reasons why we can’t get over Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' album
Scoop: Shahid Kapoor all set to romance Rashmika Mandanna in Anees Bazmee's Next
Scoop: Shahid Kapoor all set to romance Rashmika Mandanna in Anees Bazmee's Next
Read Latest News