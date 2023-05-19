Quirky, Wacky And Adorable Bond Of Pranali Rathod And Harshad Chopda

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda constantly buzz in headlines due to their fantastic bond onscreen and off-screen. Check out their quirky, Whacky and adorable bond

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jodi Abhira aka Abhimanyu and Akshara, played by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, has become a household name now with their reliable performance onscreen. The duo has won hearts nationwide; people know them as Abhira. In addition, the onscreen couple often treats their fans with their latest pictures, reels, videos, and other updates. Similarly, the couple shares a great bond with each other. Check out their quirky, whacky, and adorable bond together.

Pranali Rathod took to her Instagram account and shared a beautifully edited video of herself with Harshad Chopda wishing him his birthday. In the video, Harshad enjoyed his birthday celebrations. After that, the actress merged the beautiful snaps of the duo on set and offset. Throughout the video, one can witness their quirkiness playing with each other and the wacky pictures. But, in all the snaps, one can notice their beautiful bond with each other.

Pranali Rathod And Harshad Chopda’s Work

Both the actors rose to fame as their present characters in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress started her journey as a model and is now ruling audience hearts with her skilful act in the show. At the same time, the actor has been a well-known entertainment star for years. He made it to the top once again with the help of his charm and charismatic personality.

