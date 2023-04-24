Radhakrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar loves his mirror selfie game, Sumelika fans in awe

Sumedh Mudgalkar, the popular Radhakrishn actor keeps his selfie game on point, check out

Sumedh Mudgalkar, the popular Radhakrishn is an active social media user. The actor keeps his fans intrigued with everyday posts and pictures on his Instagram, and has now again kept his obsession with selfies on the top notch. The actor took to his Instagram, to share a candid mirror selfie; looking at it we are in absolute love. Check out below-

Sumedh Mudgalkar shares mirror selfie

In the picture, we can see Sumedh Mudgalkar wearing a stylish white full-sleeved round neck t-shirt. He completed the look with stylish grey trousers. He rounded it off with a pair of black boots. His hair looked on point as he completed the look with his short hair curls and a stylish suncap.

Here take a look-

Sumedh Mudgalkar fashion decks have always been quirky and stylish. No matter what he picks up to slip in, the actor has always been a stunner with his style file. And this above stylish look, happens to reflect his stylish street fashion sense.

Radhakrishn

It is a popular mythological drama series that premiered on Star Bharat channel in 2018. The show depicts the eternal love story of Lord Krishna and Radha, as described in the Hindu scriptures.

The show features Sumedh Mudgalkar as Lord Krishna and Mallika Singh as Radha. “RadhaKrishn” has been praised for its production value, storytelling, and performances, and has gained a large following in India and abroad.

Sumedh Mudgalkar’s Work Front

Sumedh Mudgalkar started his career as a dancer and gained fame by participating in the dance reality show “Dance India Dance” in 2014. He then went on to participate in another dance reality show “Dance Plus” in 2015. Later to that, he worked in shows like D3 and others. He also was a part of a web series show Escaype Live.