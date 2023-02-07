Rani Chatterjee has been moving in and out of her new TV image for the last few days. As we wrote, she is part of the new Dangl show’s cast, Mast Mauli. She plays a Rajkumari who is seen decked in a royal rich outfit. We also saw Rani posing in style in her new onscreen look and giving new goals to her fans on social media.

Yesterday, we saw Rani in a totally different attire, where she was seen in white, looking for her Sapnon Ke Saudagar. Today, she brings about the striking contrast between her real self and her reel avatar.

She puts pictures of her casual look and also from her TV show, in the rich attire of the saree and jewels.

She has this uncanny knack of looking good in both these avatars. And it is a total contrast as we can see!!

Rajkumari vs rani swipe up left 😊 #picoftheday #rajkumari #ranichatterjee

You can check both the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! This seems an awesome contrast!!

