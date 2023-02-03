Rani Chatterjee the Bhojpuri actress is all set for her TV time. Yes, she is gearing up for her new role in the Dangal show Mast Mauli. Rani makes a comeback on TV, and she has been happy about it. She had recently posted pictures and BTS from the shoot spot, which had her in her full get up.

Today too, Rani is in her complete look, which is stylish and grand. She has a royal look in the show, and this is what makes us drool over Rani now.

She writes on social media,

ranichatterjeeofficial

Verified

Muskurati hui RAJKUMARI ab sirf milegi dangal tv pe sham 6:30 MASTMAULI me #break #goodnight

Truly, she is making a smiling entry into our hearts!! Are you all ready to watch her on your TV screens?

If you have not yet caught a glimpse of her look in the show, here you go!!

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Truly, she is exuding the Rajkumari vibe here.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.