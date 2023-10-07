Television | Snippets

Rhea Chakraborty's THROWBACK Moment Of Doing 'Naagin' Dance In Byculla Jail; Read Here

Rhea Chakraborty explains her ecstatic moment in the Byculla Jail where she danced to Naagin beats along with inmates. Read the riveting story here.

07 Oct,2023 13:22:06
Actress and model Rhea Chakraborty was in the news for all the wrong reasons post the shocking death of her lover Sushant Singh Rajput. As we know, Sushant was mysteriously found dead and a huge process of finding the culprit was on for many months. In this case, Rhea Chakraborty was accused of several charges which also included a drug-related case. She served a jail term in the Byculla Jail. In a report with India Today, Rhea actually revealed what she went through when she was in the jail. We write our story based on this report by taking references.

In a recent interview with India Today, Rhea confided about how she spent her life in jail. The actress opened up with big revelations that she danced to the Naagin dance on the last day of her jail term. She danced along with other inmates of the jail and Rhea even today, remembers it as a cathartic experience. Rhea expressed pleasure that she gave those ladies a few minutes of precious moments and a great experience of dance to remember for their lives.

She called this moment when she did a snake dance on the floor as a very ecstatic moment.

As we know, Rhea was seen along with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the movie Chehre.

Is this not a very memorable experience that Rhea Chakraborty shared? We truly believe that she would have taken the Byculla jail inmates to a new level of enthusiasm as they joined her in this dance act.

