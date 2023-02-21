Shiv Thakare has been making waves with his performance in the hit reality show Bigg Boss 16. The actor and entrepreneur have had an arduous journey, facing financial hardships and working hard to make a name for himself. Thakare has participated in several reality shows, including Roadies and Bigg Boss Marathi, and has won a large fan following.

In Bigg Boss 16, Thakare has emerged as one of the top contenders, winning accolades from netizens for his game strategy and for standing up for what is right. He has also received support from his Roadies gang leader Rannvijay Singha, who has praised Thakare’s humility and sincerity.

Thakare’s journey to success has been marked by hard work and perseverance. He comes from a humble Marathi family from Amravati, Maharashtra and has seen financial hardships in life. However, Thakare used to assist his father in his pan shop and sold newspapers and milk packets to support the family’s financial needs. He also established himself as a dancer and earned money by performing at weddings and sangeet events.

Thakare’s talent and hard work have earned him fame and recognition. He first gained popularity with his stint on Roadies, where he was praised for his simplicity and was a semi-finalist. He later participated in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and won the title, impressing viewers with his intelligent game plan and winning their hearts with his simplicity.

In addition to his reality show appearances, Thakare has also established himself as an entrepreneur. He has launched his perfume brand and has become an influencer on social media.

Thakare’s journey to success is a testament to his hard work and determination. He has overcome numerous obstacles to achieve his dreams and won fans’ hearts with sincerity and humility. His presence in Bigg Boss 16 reminds him of his talent and ability to stand up for what is right, making him one of the top contenders in the show.