When is Daisy Shah getting married to Shiv Thakare; the actress responds with a firm answer

What would be entertainment industry if and when actors and reality stars aren’t subjected to dating rumors, when they hang out or start posting images. On a similar note, owing to their friendship on Khatron Ke Khiladi, actor Daisy Shah and reality star, Shiv Thakare were rumored to be dating each other for the longest time.

Even though Shah has been vocal about the same and denied it, the fans of Shiv Thakare don’t seem to be convinced. And hence, on that note, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Shah saw this question popping up again, and this time, even crazier.

Addressing comments and questions from the fans, one fan went on to ask Shah through the host, “Shiv Thakare ke saath shaadi kab kar rahe ho? (When are you getting married to Shiv Thakare?” To this, Shah immediately responded saying, “dosto se kab shaadi karne lage? (Since when does one get married to their friends?)”

When the host talked about the line from the film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that is famous – pyaar dosti hai; Shah laughed it off saying that “films ko films tak hi rehne do (Let lines in films stay limited to the films)”

This just further solidified the stance that seemingly, Shah and Thakare aren’t dating each other and definitely don’t plan to get married.

On their workfront, Shah appeared in the film, Mystery of the Tattoo while Thakare was last seen in Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa Season 11.