Shivangi Joshi Looks Elegant In Black And Golden Outfit, Fans Love It

Shivangi Joshi walked the ramp for annual Beti Fashion Fundraiser Show. For the event, she wore a classy black jumpsuit. The dress featured golden design and puff sleeves.

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 May,2023 17:26:14
Shivangi Joshi, the leading TV actress, rose to fame after playing the role of Naira in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has been winning the audience’s hearts with her remarkable acting prowess. Her overloaded cuteness is on-screen and off-screen got her a lot of fans. When she comes on-screen, with her charming look and persona, boys simply find themselves star-struck and in complete awe of her. The talented beauty has, over the years, proved herself to be a style icon in her own right.

Shivangi is known for her simplicity and modest nature, which has won many hearts. She enjoys over a million fans on social media and keeps posting some of her most amazing pictures. Recently, the diva walked the ramp for annual Beti Fashion Fundraiser Show. Anu Ranjan hosted the show. Through her initiative BETI, Anu Ranjan is working to increase women’s leadership and participation at all levels of society, from increasing representation within the workforce to community-driven solutions to ethical change.

The unstoppable ‘BETI’ movement created yet another glitzy occasion to convey the message of its crusade against the perpetrators of crimes against women. The glittering event saw the who’s who of the entertainment industry walking the ramp as well as cheering their best as an audience. Shivangi was also one of the attendees. For the event, she wore a classy black jumpsuit. The dress featured golden design and puff sleeves. Check her look below!

