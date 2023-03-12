The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain actress Shivangi Joshi is known for her honing acting chops as Naira in the same show. The show has been running successfully for many years now and still remains as one of the most adored shows amongst the netizens. Given Joshi’s brilliant work pace as Naira, she became a household name in no time. Post YRKKH, Joshi bagged the role of Anandi in the show Balika Vadhu 2 alongside Randeep Raii. Later to that, she participated in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

But keeping he shining career aside, Shivangi Joshi has also been a stunner when it comes to her fashion and stylefiles. But in all this, what always has impressed us is her smile. She truly can make us forget the entire world with her beautiful smile. Owing to that, today we are here with her most stunning ‘all-smile’ moments. Scroll down beneath to check out-

When Shivangi Joshi looked upright gorgeous in her maroon red embellished kurti, teamed kohled eyes and long hair. Her smile enticed her fans.

Looking adorable in this beautiful white saree with gorgeous accessories, the actress wins it over with her smile again.

Even a smirk by Shivangi Joshi can make you lose it, just like this one! What’s more we are loving her ethnic preps in the picture.

Shivangi Joshi can pull off anything that is simple and minimalistic, just like this one. Looking all gorgeous in her stylish floral white salwar suit, teamed with hairbun, dewy eyes and nude lips, the actress is winning us over with her cute smile.