Shivangi Joshi's This Bad Habit Is Relatable To Many Of Us, Find Here

Shivangi Joshi became a household name with her acting prowess as Naira Goenka in the most famous TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. With her cute, bubbly, and fun character on screen and off screen, she rules over hearts. Her fans are always eager to know about her personal life. Many might wonder if she is as perfect as her character was in the show.

Shivangi Joshi’s Perfection

Well, nobody can be perfect because having flaws is perfect. Likewise, Shivangi also has flaws and bad habits. And you will be surprised to know her this habit which is relatable to many of us. In an interview when the diva was asked about her bad habit. Shivangi, without any hesitation, shared, “My bad habit is that many times when I go to bed late, then in the morning when my mom tries to wake me and the alarm rings, but i still don’t wake up.”

Further, she added about being a celebrity, “Like i don’t think myself as celebrity celebrity. I’m a performer, I do that and ya that’s it. And I m treated as celebrity at my home and I want that.”

Shivangi Joshi shares the same problem as many of us to wake up late. And our mother tries to wake up, but nothing works.

Shivangi Joshi, after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, impressed her fans in the very famous show Balika Vadhu 2. Her chemistry with Kushal Tandon in the show Barsatein is winning hearts.

