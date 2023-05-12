Shraddha Arya Throws Send-Off Party, Anjum Fakih Gets Emotional

The television industry's one of most favorite on-screen sisters Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih, had an amazing time last night as Shraddha threw a send-off party for her on-screen sister; check Anjum's reaction

Kundali Bhagya sisters Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih are one of the most loved on-screen sisters in the Telly business. The duo has entertained the audience with their fantastic chemistry filled with wackiness and love. Both actresses share a great sister bond in real life too. Unfortunately, Anjum Fakih will no longer feature as the show has taken a new turn. And so Shraddha Arya gave her beloved sister a send-off party and welcomed the new boys in their group. Read more to know Anjum’s reaction.

Shraddha Arya’s Heartfelt Post

The diva took to her Instagram and shared the pictures from their party last night’s party with newbies Paras Kalnawat and Basir Ali. Shraddha posed with all four in a cosy and adorable way in the shared pictures.

While in the caption, she mentioned, “Fakih’s Send-Off Dinner Last Night!

I’m so thrilled for you @nzoomfakih , no doubt you’ll shine so brightly there (At Khatron Ke Khiladi)!! Remember , your wackiness is what makes you truly special.. so keep that alive and everyone will be compelled to fall in love with you just as I have ❤️.

And to the NEW BOYS, Congratulations! You made it to our core group. 😂”

On the other hand, Anjum Fakih got emotional and, in the comments, said, “Thank you di… you have been my anchor since Kundali begun… holding on to all the memories we made… I am gonna miss ya and you know it… I love you… @sarya12

My Hwatties @paras_kalnawat @baseer_bob thank you for all the love and wishes… am glad you two are part of my life… to always and forever 🥂❤️.”

While Paras Kalnawat wrote, “”Mere liye tum kaafi ho” 🫶🏻❤️.” and Baseer Ali said, “The Adventures of this KB Gang has just begun 🐣💛 #LoveYouGuys.”

