ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Shraddha Arya Throws Send-Off Party, Anjum Fakih Gets Emotional

The television industry's one of most favorite on-screen sisters Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih, had an amazing time last night as Shraddha threw a send-off party for her on-screen sister; check Anjum's reaction

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 May,2023 14:40:57
Shraddha Arya Throws Send-Off Party, Anjum Fakih Gets Emotional

Kundali Bhagya sisters Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih are one of the most loved on-screen sisters in the Telly business. The duo has entertained the audience with their fantastic chemistry filled with wackiness and love. Both actresses share a great sister bond in real life too. Unfortunately, Anjum Fakih will no longer feature as the show has taken a new turn. And so Shraddha Arya gave her beloved sister a send-off party and welcomed the new boys in their group. Read more to know Anjum’s reaction.

Shraddha Arya’s Heartfelt Post

The diva took to her Instagram and shared the pictures from their party last night’s party with newbies Paras Kalnawat and Basir Ali. Shraddha posed with all four in a cosy and adorable way in the shared pictures.

While in the caption, she mentioned, “Fakih’s Send-Off Dinner Last Night!

I’m so thrilled for you @nzoomfakih , no doubt you’ll shine so brightly there (At Khatron Ke Khiladi)!! Remember , your wackiness is what makes you truly special.. so keep that alive and everyone will be compelled to fall in love with you just as I have ❤️.

And to the NEW BOYS, Congratulations! You made it to our core group. 😂”

Shraddha Arya Throws Send-Off Party, Anjum Fakih Gets Emotional 806395

Shraddha Arya Throws Send-Off Party, Anjum Fakih Gets Emotional 806396

Shraddha Arya Throws Send-Off Party, Anjum Fakih Gets Emotional 806398

Shraddha Arya Throws Send-Off Party, Anjum Fakih Gets Emotional 806399

On the other hand, Anjum Fakih got emotional and, in the comments, said, “Thank you di… you have been my anchor since Kundali begun… holding on to all the memories we made… I am gonna miss ya and you know it… I love you… @sarya12

My Hwatties @paras_kalnawat @baseer_bob thank you for all the love and wishes… am glad you two are part of my life… to always and forever 🥂❤️.”

While Paras Kalnawat wrote, “”Mere liye tum kaafi ho” 🫶🏻❤️.” and Baseer Ali said, “The Adventures of this KB Gang has just begun 🐣💛 #LoveYouGuys.”

Shraddha Arya Throws Send-Off Party, Anjum Fakih Gets Emotional 806403

Shraddha Arya Throws Send-Off Party, Anjum Fakih Gets Emotional 806404

Shraddha Arya Throws Send-Off Party, Anjum Fakih Gets Emotional 806405

Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki scolds Shaurya for his inappropriate behaviour
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki scolds Shaurya for his inappropriate behaviour
Statement Earrings Ft. Shraddha Arya
Statement Earrings Ft. Shraddha Arya
Shraddha Arya And Anjum Fakih Struggle For Selfies, Watch
Shraddha Arya And Anjum Fakih Struggle For Selfies, Watch
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta feels strong connection with Shaurya
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta feels strong connection with Shaurya
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer defeats Karan, wins business deal
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer defeats Karan, wins business deal
Mahira Sharma Wishes Speedy Recovery To Shraddha Arya
Mahira Sharma Wishes Speedy Recovery To Shraddha Arya
Latest Stories
Amazon miniTV reveals an all-new ensemble for the new season of Yeh Meri Family
Amazon miniTV reveals an all-new ensemble for the new season of Yeh Meri Family
Sohum Shah roars with Dahaad – critics shower praise on him for his impactful performance as cop Kailash Parghi!
Sohum Shah roars with Dahaad – critics shower praise on him for his impactful performance as cop Kailash Parghi!
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet kicks Riya and Dollar out of the house
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet kicks Riya and Dollar out of the house
Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi burn hearts in sports bra gymwear fashion, check out
Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi burn hearts in sports bra gymwear fashion, check out
Kriti Sanon, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi in embroidered silk sarees, a visual delight
Kriti Sanon, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi in embroidered silk sarees, a visual delight
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan and Pari spike Jahaan's drink at a club
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan and Pari spike Jahaan's drink at a club
Read Latest News