Television | Snippets

Shweta Tiwari, with her new traditional glam in sequinned floral lehenga, gives a definition of the modern ethereal queen in the shade of orange on her Instagram handle

Shweta Tiwari is here to make fans swoon with her gorgeousness in the latest pictures. This time, the beauty brings the fashion game on point with the traditional flair. The actress embraces her ethereal look in the floral fits.

Shweta Tiwari’s Ethereal Glam In Floral Lehenga

Styled by Ananya Arora, Shweta Tiwari looks heavenly in Sajda by Suman traditional flair. She wore a tangerine sequinned floral plunging blouse, a white floral skirt, and a matching floral dupatta. She accessories her glam with the gold dangle earrings from Bling Thing Store.

What’s more? She opts for winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and nude lips to complement her simplicity in the ethereal glam. Her long hair, styled in open curls, adds to the fairy princess vibes. In the pictures, the diva posed, flaunting her midriff.

Kudos to Deepak Das and Kakali Das, who captured Shweta in the perfect shots, emphasizing her elegance in the blissful floral lehenga. With her beautiful smile and attitude, she exudes her ethereal charm, effortless in simplicity.

Shweta Tiwari is a well-known name in the telly world. She is known for her role as ‘Prerna’ in the show Kasuati Zindagi Ki. She is also a winner of Bigg Boss season 4. She is aging like fine wine and treats her viewers with her mesmerizing avatar.

Did you like Shweta Tiwari’s ethereal look? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments box.