Shweta Tiwari Welcomes New Family Member In A Sweet Post, Check Out Who?

The evergreen Shweta Tiwari is a social media bug. The diva enjoys making reels or posting new photos. From her fun-filled vacation with family to sharing details about her new projects, the Kasauti Zindagi Ki actress keeps her fans updated. However, in her latest post, the actress introduced the new family member to her house, and you will be surprised to see it.

Enjoying the weekend vibes, Shweta Tiwari shared a sweet post welcoming the new member of her house. And if you wonder who that person is, let us reveal that this is not a person but a little pet dog. The actress captioned her post, “Baby Cotton (with a red heart).” At the same time, the hashtag New Family Member made Shweta’s love for the little pet clear.

In the adorable photos, Shweta enjoys her playful side with the puppy. In the first image, the actress looks gorgeous in a garden-printed Sharara suit set. The open hairstyle, stud earrings, big lashes, shiny cheeks, and nude pink lips complemented her appearance. She adores the little pet and holds him in her hands. The other images show Shweta’s joy, welcoming this little bundle of joy and loving playing with him.

Shweta Tiwari has two children: a daughter named Palak Tiwari from her first husband and a son named Reyansh Tiwari from her second husband.