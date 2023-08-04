ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Sneak Peek Into TMKOC'S Munmun Dutta UAE Diaries

Munmun Dutta is enjoying her UAE vacation. The actress recently shared pictures as she visited Mosque in a purple-liscious avatar. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Aug,2023 13:10:40
Munmun Dutta is a well-known actress in the entertainment world. She became a household name portraying Babita Ji in the very famous Indian comedy-drama Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Currently, she is enjoying her vacation in the United Arab Emirates. The diva, in her latest Instagram, shared pictures from her vacation.

Munmun Dutta UAE Vacation

She took blessings from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. She styled herself like a typical Muslim in purple Burkha. Her bold winged eyeliner and red lipstick rounded her appearance. The diva posed for pictures in the perfect and mesmerizing view. The diva thanked the tourist guide who helped her to take photos at perfect spots.

Munmun Dutta believes in equality and diversity. She respects every religion and values others’ beliefs. The actress cleared even before people assume anything that she is proud to be a Hindu. Also that she respects every religion; that’s why the country she is visiting should respect the culture and place.

Overall, the amazing pictures from the Mosque and Munmun Dutta’s style have always amazed us. Her mesmerizing pictures and location make one crave for UAE trip. Ever since the diva landed in UAE, she has shared updates, pictures, and videos on her profile wherever she goes.

Did you like Munmun Dutta’s vacation pictures? Please drop your views and follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates in the future.

