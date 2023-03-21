Dheeraj Dhoopar, the Kundali Bhagya actor is an avid social media user. The actor has been one of the most popular actors from the tv industry, who has now marked his own niche with his work and career timeline. One of his most loved characters remain as Karan Luthra, that he portrayed in the show Kundali Bhagya alongside Shraddha Arya. However, he left the show last year owing to his paternity leave.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is married to Vinny Arora. Vinny is also a popular tv actress. The couple welcomed their first child Zayn last year. Ever since, they have been embracing their best times as parents. With that, the couple has been constantly keeping their fans awed with their candid cosy moments on Instagram, with their son.

Of late, DD has again shared a picture with his dear son Zayn, as the father-son duo heads for a chilling swim day. The actor can be seen with his son, both looking super cool and cute together. DD held his son in his arms all tight, planting a kiss on his head. The actor went on to share a picture with his wife too, who can be seen in her swim wear. The couple gave off some major goals together as they pose for a family photo.

Here take a look-

Well, nothing really could be more therapeutic than to spend a day with your family, right? That’s exactly what Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are aiming for. What are your thoughts on this? Do you like spending time with your family? Let us know in the comments below.