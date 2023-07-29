Sriti Jha goes ‘Dharmatic’ on Dharma sets, gets candid with Karan Johar

Sriti Jha, the talented actress known for her role in “Kumkum Bhagya,” poured her heart out in a heartfelt note dedicated to Dharma Productions and the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. Reminiscing about a special day on the Dharma set, she shared adorable candid moments with Karan Johar and others.

In the note, Sriti expressed her excitement and gratitude, stating that she had kept calm about the experience for far too long. The smile on her face during that unforgettable day said it all – she was absolutely overjoyed!

Sriti went on to share the sweet gesture from Dharma Productions, recalling a lavish hamper in her vanity van along with a handwritten note that touched her deeply.

Expressing her gratitude to Karan Johar, Dharma Movies, Shauna, and the entire team for creating such a memorable shoot day, Sriti urged her fans to watch the movie “#rockyaurranikipremkahani.”

Amidst her excitement, Sriti humorously mentioned that she would have written the entire caption in capital letters, but she questioned if she was “that dharmatic?” Playfully embracing the opportunity to be a little corny, she joyfully shared her overwhelming emotions.

Clearly, Sriti Jha is brimming with joy and happiness, and her heartfelt note serves as a beautiful tribute to the wonderful memories she created on the Dharma set. As her fans celebrate alongside her, it’s evident that this experience holds a special place in her heart!

Check out her special Dharmatic photodump here:

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.