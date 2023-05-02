Surbhi Chandna Shows Off Her Travel Style At Pink Street In Lisbon, See Pics

Surbhi Chandna shares her stunning photos from her travel diaries to Portugal

Surbhi Chandna is one of the leading television actresses. She has made her mark in the industry with her impactful roles. Her overloaded cuteness on-screen and off-screen got her a lot of fans. She is one of those very few personalities who is versatile in her approach, so we have seen her play both negative and protagonist characters.

Surbhi is a travelholic and her pictures prove that very well. The actress often enjoys and explores places solo or with family and friends. The actress loves to explore and travel worldwide, exploring the wanderlust in her. Traveling is like living your dreams. It will add a lot of memories to your travel diaries.

Recently, the diva took to Instagram and shared photos of her trip to Portugal. Surbhi poses at Pink Street in Lisbon (Portugal) in the photos. Also known as Rua Nova do Carvalho, this bright pink lane is the center of Lisbon’s nightlife in the Cais do Sodre neighborhood. A bustling party hub, this pedestrian street teems with clubs, bars, and terraces that often host live concerts and themed events through the night. Surbhi is seen in her best casual avatar. She captioned her photos: “A post dedicated to the PINK STREET in Lisbon”