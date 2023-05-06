ADVERTISEMENT
Surbhi Chandna's Fancy Dump In One-Shoulder Top And Slit Skirt Mesmerizes Fans; Check Here

Surbhi Chandna shows a new fancy dump of her travel and time with her family. The engaging pictures of Surbhi, her family and the food platter are mesmerizing.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 May,2023 16:42:14
Surbhi Chandna who was last seen in the Colors show Sherdil Shergill is being missed on screen. Her pairing with Dheeraj Dhoopar in the show was loved by all. The fans loved the light-hearted romantic concept that was in display via Sherdil Shergill. Surbhi who has also featured in Naagin on Colors, is now vacaying with family. It is total family time for her and she is seen putting up what she calls, Fancy Dump. She has just come back from her vacation, is what her post on social media conveys to us. She calls this vacation as something hard to get over. She puts up pictures of herself, the beautiful locales and also the cuisine that was served there.

Well, Surbhi as usual is dressed in an amazing attire. She is seen wearing a one-shoulder top in yellow with a slit skirt which is multi-coloured. We simply love this colour combination. She also exhibits the food platter served there, or probably what she liked there. Her happy travel pictures is exquisite casual style, clicks with her family impress us.

Surbhi rightly writes,

Another Fancy Dump 💯
Finding it difficult to get over the fabulous fam holiday
You can check the pictures here. They are amazing to watch.

Surbhi Chandna's Fancy Dump In One-Shoulder Top And Slit Skirt Mesmerizes Fans; Check Here 804656

 

Surbhi Chandna's Fancy Dump In One-Shoulder Top And Slit Skirt Mesmerizes Fans; Check Here 804657

Surbhi Chandna's Fancy Dump In One-Shoulder Top And Slit Skirt Mesmerizes Fans; Check Here 804658

Surbhi Chandna's Fancy Dump In One-Shoulder Top And Slit Skirt Mesmerizes Fans; Check Here 804659

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Surbhi looks exuberant in this vacay mood. Are you liking this post and pictures coming from your favourite actress Surbhi Chandna?

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

