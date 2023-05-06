Surbhi Chandna's Fancy Dump In One-Shoulder Top And Slit Skirt Mesmerizes Fans; Check Here

Surbhi Chandna shows a new fancy dump of her travel and time with her family. The engaging pictures of Surbhi, her family and the food platter are mesmerizing.

Surbhi Chandna who was last seen in the Colors show Sherdil Shergill is being missed on screen. Her pairing with Dheeraj Dhoopar in the show was loved by all. The fans loved the light-hearted romantic concept that was in display via Sherdil Shergill. Surbhi who has also featured in Naagin on Colors, is now vacaying with family. It is total family time for her and she is seen putting up what she calls, Fancy Dump. She has just come back from her vacation, is what her post on social media conveys to us. She calls this vacation as something hard to get over. She puts up pictures of herself, the beautiful locales and also the cuisine that was served there.

Well, Surbhi as usual is dressed in an amazing attire. She is seen wearing a one-shoulder top in yellow with a slit skirt which is multi-coloured. We simply love this colour combination. She also exhibits the food platter served there, or probably what she liked there. Her happy travel pictures is exquisite casual style, clicks with her family impress us.

Surbhi rightly writes,

Verified

Another Fancy Dump 💯

Finding it difficult to get over the fabulous fam holiday

22m

You can check the pictures here. They are amazing to watch.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Surbhi looks exuberant in this vacay mood. Are you liking this post and pictures coming from your favourite actress Surbhi Chandna?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.