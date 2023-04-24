TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta wants to get 'stronger' (unseen pic alert)

Munmun Dutta shares unseen gym picture on her Instagram stories, check out

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning look straight from her gym. The actress holds a strong knack towards fitness. She often shares videos and posts from the gym giving her fans fitness goals.

As of now, the actress has shared a candid picture from the gym, asserting that she wants to get stronger and fitter. Check out below-

Munmun Dutta shares gym picture

In the picture we can see Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji wearing a stylish gym co-ords. The actress teamed the gym look with a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup look. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Time to lose the extra pounds and get stronger”

Here take a look-

Munmun Dutta Fitness

Munmun Dutta has been making waves in the fitness world with her strict workout and diet regimen. The actress is a firm believer in following a healthy and balanced diet, with a focus on fresh fruits, vegetables, protein, and healthy fats.

To keep herself in shape, Munmun regularly hits the gym, practices yoga, and does cardio exercises. She has been sharing her fitness tips and workout routines on her social media platforms, encouraging her fans to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The popular sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most leading tv shows. The show has become popular for its grand comic plots and iconic characters. Babita Ji is one of the most adored characters from the show, played by Munmun Dutta.