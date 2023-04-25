TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar and her "summer cool" diaries

The popular Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayana Fozdar is currently making waves with her fashion decks. The actress, who shot to overnight fame with her role as Anjali Mehta in the show TMKOC, is currently earning love and adoration for her vogue game. And here again, the actress startled her followers with her stellar looks from summer.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video. The diva can be seen all decked and gorgeous in some of her best summer perfect adorns. In the video, we can first see the actress slipped in a beautiful printed white bodycon dress. She then goes on to put up a look in deep neck maxi dress. The actress then looked angelically gorgeous in white lace dress.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “The Rising Temperatures 🔥 call for Cool and stylish Summer Outfits !!!!”

Work Front

Sunayana Fozdar, a popular Indian television and film actress, continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry with her exceptional work.

Fozdar, known for her versatile acting skills, has won the hearts of a legion of fans across the country with her remarkable portrayal of Leela Mehta in “Santaan” and Anjali Taarak Mehta in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”. Her performances have garnered widespread critical acclaim and have made her one of the most sought-after actresses in the Indian entertainment industry.

Fozdar’s talent and hard work have earned her a prominent place in the Indian entertainment industry, and her fans eagerly await her upcoming projects and performances. With her star power on the rise, it seems like the sky’s the limit for this talented actress.