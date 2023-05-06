TMKOC Fame Munmun Dutta Reveals Her Favorite Food! Check Out Here

Munmun Dutta is one of the most popular TV beauties. The actress, who rose to fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, makes all styles and dresses look stunning on her. Apart from her acting, she is famous among fans for her hot looks and gorgeous avatars. Whether on-screen or off-screen, we often get lost in her glamorous avatars. She has got her Indian and Western outfits on point, and we admire her style statement.

Munmun has a beautiful smile and confidence, making her even prettier and more attractive. The pretty face has already swooned many with her amazing acting chops. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often keeps her fans updated with whatever happens in her life. Munmun is passionate about a lot of things, and one of them is food. She loves Korean food and has always revealed the same via her Instagram post.

Recently, she took to Instagram and shared photos from a restaurant wherein she is enjoying Korean food. The diva is seen in a simple white tee and denim. In one of the photos, fans can see a bowl of rice and Korean soup. The actress is asserting her love for Korean food in these pictures. She captioned her post: “My ‘everything Korean’ love saga continues 🫰🏻❤️ 💜 💜💜💜 #loveforeverythingkorean #koreanfood #kfoodaddicted #koreanaesthetic #munmundutta #saranghae #picturesoftheday #bts”

