ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

TMKOC Fame Munmun Dutta Reveals Her Favorite Food! Check Out Here

Munmun Dutta shares photos from a restaurant wherein she is enjoying Korean food. The diva is seen in a simple white tee and denim. The actress is asserting her love for Korean food in these pictures.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 May,2023 15:36:33
TMKOC Fame Munmun Dutta Reveals Her Favorite Food! Check Out Here

Munmun Dutta is one of the most popular TV beauties. The actress, who rose to fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, makes all styles and dresses look stunning on her. Apart from her acting, she is famous among fans for her hot looks and gorgeous avatars. Whether on-screen or off-screen, we often get lost in her glamorous avatars. She has got her Indian and Western outfits on point, and we admire her style statement.

Munmun has a beautiful smile and confidence, making her even prettier and more attractive. The pretty face has already swooned many with her amazing acting chops. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often keeps her fans updated with whatever happens in her life. Munmun is passionate about a lot of things, and one of them is food. She loves Korean food and has always revealed the same via her Instagram post.

Recently, she took to Instagram and shared photos from a restaurant wherein she is enjoying Korean food. The diva is seen in a simple white tee and denim. In one of the photos, fans can see a bowl of rice and Korean soup. The actress is asserting her love for Korean food in these pictures. She captioned her post: “My ‘everything Korean’ love saga continues 🫰🏻❤️ 💜 💜💜💜 #loveforeverythingkorean #koreanfood #kfoodaddicted #koreanaesthetic #munmundutta #saranghae #picturesoftheday #bts”

Check the photos below!

TMKOC Fame Munmun Dutta Reveals Her Favorite Food! Check Out Here - 0
TMKOC Fame Munmun Dutta Reveals Her Favorite Food! Check Out Here - 1
About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Munmun Dutta is unwell, shares major health update
Munmun Dutta is unwell, shares major health update
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta's stunning golden hair and sunkissed avatar is worthy of crushing
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta's stunning golden hair and sunkissed avatar is worthy of crushing
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta's early morning routine is inspiring
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta's early morning routine is inspiring
Munmun Dutta's Printed Mini Dresses Are Perfect For Summer Season
Munmun Dutta's Printed Mini Dresses Are Perfect For Summer Season
TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta wants to get 'stronger' (unseen pic alert)
TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta wants to get 'stronger' (unseen pic alert)
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta enjoys morning workout, gets early packup from sets on Sunday
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta enjoys morning workout, gets early packup from sets on Sunday
Latest Stories
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Forward To Huge Mahasangam With Bekaboo; Check Video
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Forward To Huge Mahasangam With Bekaboo; Check Video
Avneet Kaur Exudes Her Sheer Confidence; Says There's No Holding Her Back
Avneet Kaur Exudes Her Sheer Confidence; Says There's No Holding Her Back
Jannat Zubair Dances Merrily With Brother Ayaan Zubair; Check Video
Jannat Zubair Dances Merrily With Brother Ayaan Zubair; Check Video
Barun Sobti And Sanaya Irani's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 4's Update REVEALED, Read Here
Barun Sobti And Sanaya Irani's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 4's Update REVEALED, Read Here
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan orders Radha to get out of his life
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan orders Radha to get out of his life
Deepika Padukone pours love on Alia Bhatt for her Met Gala debut, netizens say ‘stay away you witch’
Deepika Padukone pours love on Alia Bhatt for her Met Gala debut, netizens say ‘stay away you witch’
Read Latest News