TMKOC Nidhi Bhanushali Shares Glimpse of Her Epic Night at Bruno Mars Concert in Bangkok

Nidhi Bhanushali is one of the most well-known and entertaining divas in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been working in the Indian entertainment industry since she was a child, and her most well-known part is Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Although she no longer plays that position, she has done an excellent job of maintaining her fan base to win the hearts of everyone. Recently, the actress posted some glimpses of her while enjoying the Bruno Mars concert in Bangkok. Take a look below.

Nidhi Bhanushali’s Concert Pictures in Bangkok-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress looked stylish in a multi-colored top and blue jeans. The outfit features a multi-colored crochet strappy, sleeveless bralette, which flaunts her toned midriff with half-sleeve gloves and blue jeans. She rounded off her look with a side-parted wavy open tresses, minimal makeup, and pink lips. To compliment her outfit, the actress opted for silver earrings.

In the first picture, the actress radiates with her dazzling smile, perfectly capturing the vibrant atmosphere of the concert. In the second picture, she poses candidly, her smile reflecting the infectious energy of the crowd. In the video, she gives her fans a taste of the electrifying atmosphere at the Rajamangala National Stadium Bangkok, with the concert stage, the cheering crowd, and the soulful voice of Bruno Mars. And lastly, she shares another picture, her smile a testament to the unforgettable experience.

