Television | Snippets

Udaariyaan Update: Producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta announce new beginning for Ekam and Nehmat

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has kickstarted a new phase wherein the Producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta hint to the plot being a new beginning for the lovers Ekam and Nehmat.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Jul,2023 15:10:13
Colors’ Udaariyaan the popular show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen the big twist and the small leap taking place. As we know, Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) was pregnant and was going through medical complications that could put her kid and herself at high risk. We saw how during the Godh Bharaai of Nehmat, she got her labour pain. She drove her car all by herself to reach the hospital. On the other hand, even after all the fightback, Harleen (Isha Malviya) failed to conceive. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about Nehmat losing her kid after delivery, as the kid will be kidnapped.

Now, as per the post leap plot, Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj) and Harleen have a daughter by name Aliya. Harleen loves her a lot and does not allow her to go out of her vision. On the other hand, we have seen Nehmat brooding for her kid which has gone out of her life.

The Producers of the show, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta recently shot for a special promo of the show to give the viewers an insight into what is coming in the show.

They revealed that when they thought that Ekam and Nehmat will never get together again, there has been a ray of hope that will unite them forever.

This promo and story plot has left the readers interested. As predicted, there is a possibility of Aliya being the kid born to Nehmat. If this is right, Aliya is now the daughter of Ekam and Harleen, which means that Aliya has reached her real father.

Now are Ravi and Sargun hinting to the union of Ekam and Nehmat through their daughter Aliya?

We are eager to know.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

