Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik, the popular Bigg Boss queens have now got us all wowed up with their pretty-to-go sensuous fashion moments on social media. Posing with utmost sensuality in the pictures, the actresses dropped in pure goals.

Nikki Tamboli

The beauty has got something for black! Definitely… and that being said, the actress has quite been spotted in sheer black avatars. And this one wins it all. The actress wore a sheer embellished black bralette that she teamed with black leather pants and a wavy hairdo.

Rubina Dilaik

The beauty dolled up like a princess in a high-octane pink embellished avatar, that she teamed with a sleek ponytail. She decked it up with minimal dewy makeup look, posing with grace and poise in the pictures, leaving us all struck with her serenity at the moment.

Check out-