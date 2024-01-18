Urfi Javed goes bold in blue cut-out dress, watch video

Urfi Javed has carved a niche for herself, not only for her acting prowess but also for her bold and daring fashion choices. The actress, who gained widespread recognition through her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT, has become a social media sensation, consistently making headlines for her unconventional style. Known for pushing the boundaries with her fashion, Urfi frequently shares glimpses of her sartorial adventures on Instagram.

Urfi’s journey in the entertainment industry includes notable roles in various TV shows, including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Bepannaah, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and ALT Balaji’s Puncch Beat 2. However, it’s not just her on-screen performances that keep her in the public eye. Paparazzi have taken a keen interest in capturing her unique avatars, especially during her frequent appearances at the airport. From daring dress choices to captivating photoshoots and lively dance reels, she manages to captivate her audience with a blend of confidence and charisma.

Recently, Urfi treated her fans to a new look that set social media abuzz. In a captivating reel video shared on Instagram, she donned a striking blue cut-out dress adorned with white and yellow flowers. The outfit featured a bold cut near the belly area, accompanied by a long cape, creating a look that seamlessly blended elegance with audacity. To complement the ensemble, Urfi opted for a chic bun hairstyle adorned with golden accessories, enhancing the overall glamorous appeal. Gold earrings added the perfect finishing touch to the ensemble. In this particular look, she opted for a bold wine-colored lipstick, showcasing her commitment to making a statement through her outfit choices.