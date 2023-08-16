Watch: Hina Khan Blooms Like Butterfly In Floral Salwar Suit

Hina Khan, the talented, gorgeous, and versatile actress in the entertainment world, is enjoying the success she earned through hard work and constituency. She is quite active on her social media handle and keeps her fans engaged through her content. Today, the diva grooves on Punjabi songs and blooms like a butterfly in a floral salwar suit.

Hina Khan Blooms In Floral Outfit

Enjoying the beautiful song Punjab Wargi by Jaspinder Raina, Hina Khan made hearts flutter as she bloomed like a butterfly in a floral black anarkali kurta paired with a matching pajama and dual-color dupatta. Her sleek low ponytail adds a pinch of sophistication. While her oxidized jhumkas elevate her ethnicity like a ‘Punjabi Kudi.’

Now let’s talk about the magic of makeup. Hina Khan looked enchanting in the simple style. However, the beautiful bold eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude glossy lips rounded her ethnicity. Throughout the video, the diva grooves in the greenery on the Punjabi song. She enjoys every bit as she smiles and plays with the plants.

Hina Khan mesmerized fans as she flaunted her filmy vibes throughout the clip that one couldn’t stop staring at her. Undoubtedly she is blooming like a butterfly in the simple Punjabi Kudi black floral salwar suit.

Did you enjoy Hina Khan’s blooming look in a floral ensemble? Please drop your views in the comments box.