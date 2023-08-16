ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Watch: Hina Khan Blooms Like Butterfly In Floral Salwar Suit

Hina Khan is a heartthrob diva in the entertainment world. Recently the diva embraced her ethnicity in a floral salwar suit in her latest Instagram pictures. Check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Aug,2023 03:30:22
Watch: Hina Khan Blooms Like Butterfly In Floral Salwar Suit 843002

Hina Khan, the talented, gorgeous, and versatile actress in the entertainment world, is enjoying the success she earned through hard work and constituency. She is quite active on her social media handle and keeps her fans engaged through her content. Today, the diva grooves on Punjabi songs and blooms like a butterfly in a floral salwar suit.

Hina Khan Blooms In Floral Outfit

Enjoying the beautiful song Punjab Wargi by Jaspinder Raina, Hina Khan made hearts flutter as she bloomed like a butterfly in a floral black anarkali kurta paired with a matching pajama and dual-color dupatta. Her sleek low ponytail adds a pinch of sophistication. While her oxidized jhumkas elevate her ethnicity like a ‘Punjabi Kudi.’

Now let’s talk about the magic of makeup. Hina Khan looked enchanting in the simple style. However, the beautiful bold eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude glossy lips rounded her ethnicity. Throughout the video, the diva grooves in the greenery on the Punjabi song. She enjoys every bit as she smiles and plays with the plants.

Hina Khan mesmerized fans as she flaunted her filmy vibes throughout the clip that one couldn’t stop staring at her. Undoubtedly she is blooming like a butterfly in the simple Punjabi Kudi black floral salwar suit.

 

 

Did you enjoy Hina Khan’s blooming look in a floral ensemble? Please drop your views in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Hina Khan Tries To Make Chapati On Goan Ka Chulha 841046
Watch: Hina Khan Tries To Make Chapati On Goan Ka Chulha
Watch: Hina Khan Glows In Maroon Embellished Sharara 840945
Watch: Hina Khan Glows In Maroon Embellished Sharara
Hina Khan Is All 'Chic' And 'Bold' In Red Pantsuit; See Here 840532
Hina Khan Is All ‘Chic’ And ‘Bold’ In Red Pantsuit; See Here
If Not Actor What Hina Khan Wanted To Be? Find Out 815826
If Not Actor What Hina Khan Wanted To Be? Find Out
Hina Khan Gets Candid With 'Bhutte Waale Bhaiya,' See Pics 840042
Hina Khan Gets Candid With ‘Bhutte Waale Bhaiya,’ See Pics
Hina Khan Goes Stylish In Printed Jumpsuit And Bellies; Take A Look 838827
Hina Khan Goes Stylish In Printed Jumpsuit And Bellies; Take A Look
Latest Stories
Parineeti Chopra's Fan Video Will Make You Go Lol! Watch 821192
Parineeti Chopra’s Fan Video Will Make You Go Lol! Watch
Himanshi Khurana Flaunts 'Punjabi Kudi' Vibes In Chikankari Salwar Suit 842927
Himanshi Khurana Flaunts ‘Punjabi Kudi’ Vibes In Chikankari Salwar Suit
Ayesha Singh's walk down memory lane, read 842733
Ayesha Singh’s walk down memory lane, read
Major Throwback! Rubina Dilaik recalls her special days with Abhinav Shukla 842735
Major Throwback! Rubina Dilaik recalls her special days with Abhinav Shukla
Nikki Tamboli turns up her sass quotient in white co-ords, watch 842738
Nikki Tamboli turns up her sass quotient in white co-ords, watch
Ananya Panday Goes Pretty In Pink Chiffon Saree; See Here 842905
Ananya Panday Goes Pretty In Pink Chiffon Saree; See Here
Read Latest News