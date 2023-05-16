ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Pranali Rathod Slays Her Runway Walk In Black

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod has a different taste for fashion. Last night the diva walked the runway in style. In the below article, check out her avatar

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 May,2023 22:05:18
Beautiful Pranali Rathod is a heartthrob in the Television industry. The diva has a unique sense of fashion that keeps her on top of the buzz. Her simple yet attractive style is a favorite of many with her innocent and cute face. In the latest viral video, the actress slays her runway walk in a black outfit. Let’s check out.

Pranali Rathod’s Runway Walk

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame donned a chic black bodycon dress with a round neck ruffle detailing that made her appearance attractive. She walked like a queen on the runway. Her walk looked sassy and energetic. On the other hand, comedians Bharti Singh and Krishna Abhishek walked the ramp with a bit of Laksh Limbachiyaa. Also, Kapil Sharma graced the runway with his little princess decked in black. Aparshakti Khurana also graced the runway in a sparkling appearance.

The video shows how Pranali Rathod got ready for the runway and her practice time before actually doing it. The event looked colourful and impressive, with many celebrities and unique styles.

Pranali Rathod Social Media

The diva has a massive fandom of over one million on her Instagram profile. Her fantastic personality, acting, dancing, and on-screen appearances have entertained the audience. She is very humble and kind-hearted in real life. Her bubbly character makes one fall for her.

Did you enjoy Pranali Rathod’s stylish runway walk? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

