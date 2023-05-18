ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi get showered with heartfelt wishes on their birthday

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi are celebrating their birthday today. Pranali Rathod, Harshad's co-actor, recently posted a birthday wish for Harshad. On the other hand, Shivangi's friends Randeep Rai, Lata Sabarwal, Pankhuri Awasthy, Vrushika Mehta, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, and many others penned sweet birthday wishes for her.

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 May,2023 15:57:24
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular television shows. Today, two actors in the show are celebrating their birthday, and they are Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi. Harshad is currently seen playing the role of Abhimanyu in the show. Shivangi was seen essaying the role of Naira in the Star Plus show. Today, Harshad and Shivangi got showered with heartfelt wishes on their birthday.

Pranali Rathod, Harshad’s co-actor, recently posted a birthday wish for Harshad. Pranali shared nice photos of Harshad and captioned: “HBD Favourite”. Pranali and Harshad frequently have a blast together and have a warm relationship. Harshad and Pranali fans await the duo’s reunion on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We are now seeing a divorce battle where they fight for the custody of Abhir.

On the other hand, Shivangi’s friends and family have also wished the girl on Instagram. Her actor friends Randeep Rai, Lata Sabarwal, Pankhuri Awasthy, Vrushika Mehta, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, and many others penned sweet birthday wishes for her. After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi starred in Balika Vadhu 2 and won the audience’s hearts. She had also participated in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Shivangi Joshi was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s recently launched show Bekaboo. The actress played a cameo role in the initial episodes of Bekaboo and essayed the role of Rajpari.

