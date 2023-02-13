The Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan actors Zain Imam and Reem Sameer Sheikh are dropping in pure vibes with their latest posts on social media. The stars became very popular with their alluring chemistry on the screen as a couple on the screen.

Zain Imam took to his Instagram handle to share a video straight from his soothing mountain ride. The actor can be seen all dope and dapper as he takes on the ride on an expensive car. He wore a stylish red t-shirt that he teamed with messy hairdo and black shades. Sharing the video on his social media handle, wrote, “Just feeling the mountains today 6

#traveldiaries #uae #jebeljais #trekking #travelreels”

Taking note one wrote, “Silky-smooth hairs uffff

Zain gimme some

tips for long hairs, Literally my hairs aren’t growing”

Another wrote, “So beautiful 69 g I wish you always combed your hair the way the breeze/ wind did in this video. Even mama nature knows u look good in well kempt hair so she helped u.”

Reem Sameer Sheikh on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures in a stylish grey floral embellished baggy shirt dress. She completed the look with mid parted sleek straight hair and bold makeup. Sharing the beautiful pictures the actress wrote, “wearing my favourite” and tagged the designers.

As of now, Reem Sameer is currently busy with her new show Ishq Mein Ghayal. The show also stars Karan Kundrra. The show has been getting immense praises from Reem’s fans.

