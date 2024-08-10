Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye to get a time-slot change; Arijit Taneja asks fans to stay tuned for the change

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the popular Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators is headed for a time-slot change soon!! Yes, the lead actor of the show Arijit Taneja has hinted at this development on Twitter, stating that he has heard of a slot change happening for the show, and has asked his fans to keep tuned to the space.

For the uninitiated, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye which has Arijit Taneja and Sriti Jha as the leads, is doing well. The story plot of the show is at the crucial phase and has garnered enough traction.

You can check Arijit’s post here.

Well, we at IWMBuzz.com have gotten to hear that the channel is contemplating moving the slot of the show to 7.30 PM. As of now, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is doing well with a TVR of 1.2, and has enjoyed good traction, courtesy of the strong story and fanbase of actors. However, the show is facing tough competition at the present slot of 10 PM, the slot occupied by the numero uno show Anupamaa (Star Plus).

Reports in the media state that Zee TV is axing the show slotted presently at the 7. 30 PM slot, which is Main Hoon Saath Tere.

It will be interesting to see how Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, which has a loyal fanbase at the slot of 10 PM, will fare if there is a slot change. The show surely has the potential to do well, and there are no doubts about it.

