Aankh Micholi Spoiler: Rukmini’s trauma shocks Kesar

Aankh Micholi the Star Plus show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen engaging drama with Sumedh (Navneet Malik) and Rukmini’s (Khushi Dubey) wedding happening soon. The engagement happened amid the two families sharing happiness. Now, with the wedding to happen, Rukmini found herself to be in a jittery spot as she was going farther away from her goal of becoming an IPS officer.

The coming episode will see the rituals being followed one after the other. Sumedh’s family will bring the ‘shaadi ka joda’ which has been stitched for Rukmini by Kesar. However, when Rukmini will be adorned with the joda, she will get into a trauma as it will have the colour red on it. Sumedh’s sister and people assembled will feel that Rukmini has come illness, and that has been hidden from them.

Kesar will be shocked to know that Rukmini threw away her gift. Later, Piyush will come to Kesar Ba’s house and explain it to them that Rukmini has a fear for the colour red as she had seen her mother covered in blood when she was shot.

Kesar Ba will understand Rukmini’s problem and excuse the girl’s side.

Aankh Micholi Ep 34 7th March Written Episode Update

Rukmini could not control her tears during the Haldi ceremony as she felt that she was going away from her goal.

What will happen next?

Aankh Micholi the Star Plus show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is the story of an undercover cop Rukmini who aspires to achieve her dreams. In the process, the plot will also dwell on her love life. The show has Khushi Dubey playing Rukmini. Actors Navneet Malik and Hitesh Bhardwaj play the male leads and portray characters Sumedh and Malhaar respectively.