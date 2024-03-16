Aankh Micholi Spoiler: Sumedh and Rukmini’s awkward moment

Aankh Micholi the Star Plus show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen engaging drama with Sumedh (Navneet Malik) and Rukmini’s (Khushi Dubey) wedding happening. As we know, Rukmini harbours the dream of talking to Sumedh about her goal of being a police officer and convincing him to allow her to work. She believes that being a Navy Officer himself, he will understand the value of wearing a uniform.

There will be many instances during which Rukmini will try to convey her heart’s feelings about being a police officer to Sumedh. But she will not be able to tell it to him.

The coming episode will see Kesar Baa taking the newlyweds along with her family to the Kuldevi temple for puja. Kesar will instruct 8 people to sit in a car, which will be shocking for Rukmini. She will talk in favour of the rule books and will tell that this is again traffic norms. Kesar will ask her to shut her mouth. Further, Rukmini will be forced to sit on Sumedh’s lap during the journey. Both Sumedh and Rukmini will have awkward moments during the journey.

Aankh Micholi Ep 42 15th March Written Episode Update

Kesar Baa threw away Rukmini’s coveted trophies which she had got from her home. She urged Rukmini to win the trophy of being a good wife and good daughter-in-law.

What will happen next?

Aankh Micholi the Star Plus show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is the story of an undercover cop Rukmini who aspires to achieve her dreams. In the process, the plot will also dwell on her love life. The show has Khushi Dubey playing Rukmini. Actors Navneet Malik and Hitesh Bhardwaj play the male leads and portray characters Sumedh and Malhaar respectively.