Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) going back to the Shah house to help the family tend to the ailing Paritosh’s needs. She helps them strike a balance between handling Paritosh and taking care of their work too.

However, on the other hand, Anupamaa is at a loss as Maaya (Chahat Pandey) is utilizing this time to get closer to Anu and even get into the good books of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna).

The coming episode will see Anupamaa striving to strike a balance between her responsibilities towards the Shah family and her husband and kid. Anupamaa will even make it possible to arrive on time to be with Anuj and Anu while they would be cutting the cake. However, when the talk about Anu’s school picnic with family will arise, Anupamaa will express her desire to go with them. But Baa’s continuous calls will provoke Anuj.

Anuj will be upset and will tell Anupamaa to not make false promises to Anu. He will decide that Anupamaa need not break Anu’s heart by promising to come. In the meantime, Maaya will butt in and will ask Anuj the permission for her to accompany them to the picnic. And very conveniently, Anuj will be seen accepting the offer of Maaya and giving her permission of coming with them for the picnic.

This will break Anupamaa’s heart.

What will happen at the picnic?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.