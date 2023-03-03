Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Maaya (Chahat Pandey) is crossing every limit in her love for Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). We saw how Maaya confided her feelings for Anuj before Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). Kavya tried to advise Maaya to not break the household of Anuj and Anupamaa. However, Maaya was adamant.

The coming episode will see the Maha Shivratri puja in which Maaya will do all that it takes to express her love for Anuj and take part in all rituals as a Jodi with Anuj. She will tie up a thread from Anuj’s shawl on her wrist just like how a wife would wear a bangle chosen by her husband. She will also touch Anuj when offering milk to the deity.

At the end of it all, Kavya will not keep quiet and will expose Maaya. There will be a huge drama playout wherein Maaya will accept her feelings for Anuj before all. Anuj will be equally shocked as will be Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly).

Anuj will later order Maaya to leave the house.

Will Maya get out of the house?

