Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupama Wins Superstar Chef Competition, Aadhya Regrets

Star Plus’s television show Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi. The show is gearing up for an interesting twist. As seen so far, Anuj is unable to handle both Aadhya and Shruti, so he asks Anupama for help, who agrees. Soon, Anupama shifts to her ex-husband’s house. When Aadhya hears Anuj and Anupama talking about the Superstar Chef Competition, she hears Anuj giving Anupama a book to win the competition.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Aadhya burn the book that Anuj gave to Anupama so that she will lose the competition. But her intention isn’t fulfilled because Anupama will win the competition. As per the viral video on the ‘X’ social media platform shared by a user named Piyali Dey, Anupama can be seen holding the Superstar Chef trophy, and everyone is cheering for her. It is the moment of celebration.

Congratulations anu ❤️❤️❤️🧿🧿

Akhir anu ka sapna pura ho gaya ❤️❤️ .. anu se jada anuj khus hoga ❤️👏🌻.. #maAn #Anupamaa #anujkapadia pic.twitter.com/CqyV3aVRvo — Piyali Dey (@PiyaliD64213120) May 3, 2024

Later, Aadhya realizes her mistake and regrets not trusting Anupama. However, it will be interesting to see if Aadhya will come close to Anupama or if there will be a new plot.

Anupama is the story of a selfless Gujrati homemaker and her journey to explore her life. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma.