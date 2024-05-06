Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak And Aniruddha Come Close, Arshi Insults Her

The Star Plus television show Jhanak has been a hotbed of intense drama in recent days. The tension between Srishti and Arshi has been escalating, with Srishti revealing her plan to Arshi. Arshi, in turn, makes it clear that she does not want Jhanak at her Ashirwad ceremony. Meanwhile, Jhanak is caught in the middle, trying to handle the situation with Appu Di.

In the upcoming episode, you will see everyone get ready for Arshi and Aniruddha’s Ashirwad ceremony. In contrast, Jhanak was late to the ceremony because she was getting Appu Di ready. However, Aniruddha enters the scene and starts blaming Jhanak. He makes it clear to Jhanak that the Ashirwad ceremony will carry forward even without her presence. Soon, Jhanak and Aniruddha indulge in a heated argument while Appu Di tries to stop them.

Later, Jhanak falls into Aniruddha’s arms, and they both come close to each other. For some time, Jhanak and Aniruddha get lost in romantic moments, but soon, they start behaving rudely with each other. On the other hand, when Jhanak comes to the ceremony, Arshi bashes her for wearing the same saree that Aniruddha gifted her. Jhanak tries to explain herself, but Arshi keeps insulting her.

Jhanak is a Star Plus show starring Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddha, and Chandani as Srishti.