Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut. Kanta tries to encourage Anupama to live for herself in a new way. Soon, Kanta gets shocked to learn about Anuj's whereabouts.

Later, Anupama too learns that Anuj is in Mumbai and is shell-shocked to find that he is staying with Maya. However, Anupama believes that Anuj went to meet his daughter Anu. Kanta decides to meet Anuj and talk to him. Soon, she confronts Anuj and demands that he acknowledges Anupama’s pain.

Now, in the coming episode, Anuj requests Kanta to help Anupama learn to live without him. Kanta asks Anuj to understand Anupama’s pain. However, he refuses to return home with Kanta. Anupama, on the other hand, eagerly awaits Anuj and Anu to come back to her. Kanta comes home and informs Anupama that Anuj has refused to return.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Anupama manage to handle this news?

