Anupamaa: Anupamaa apologizes to Anu

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Kapadias and the Shahs deciding to celebrate Diwali. While there is an objection on the part of the neighbours over the Shah family’s happiness soon after the death of their son, Vanraj addresses it and tells the neighbourhood that he cannot stop his family from smiling and celebrating a happy moment.

On the other side, Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) continues to create problems for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). During the celebration at the Kapadia house, Dimple (Nishi Saxena) will be about to fall, and at the same time, she will push Choti Anu by accident. Anu and Dimpy will be about to fall when Anupamaa will choose to hold Dimpy and not Anu. Anu will be held by Malti Devi, very close to a lit lamp. Malti Devi will create a big ruckus and will influence the thinking of the child Anu. She will tell Anupamaa openly before all that she cares more for Dimpy and less for Anu. Anupamaa will try to justify her action saying that Dimpy is pregnant. But Malti Devi will blow it up further, which will upset Anu. Anu will get angry at Anupamaa.

Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) will notice this discomfort between Anu and Anupamaa. He will motivate Anupamaa to resolve her differences with Anu. Anupamaa will sing a song for Anu and will apologize for her act. She will tell Anu that she loves her a lot and that she should never think that her mother loves Dimpy more than Anu.

Anupamaa Ep 1104 14th November Written Episode Update

During Choti Diwali, the neighbours criticised the Shah family’s happiness just after losing their son Samar. Vanraj took a stand for his family, telling all that he has chosen to welcome happiness back into his family’s lives as Samar would like it that way.

Will Anu be able to understand Anupamaa’s feelings?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.