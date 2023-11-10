Anupamaa: Anupamaa reprimands Pakhi

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) reaching the school at the right time to be with Anu for her craft competition. As we know, Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) played a scheming game and wanted to prove to Anuj that Anupamaa did not care for her daughter, while she was the one who cared for Anu. Hence, Malti Devi saw to it that Anupamaa was not aware of the competition at school. However, Anupamaa made it in time and did a good job with her daughter.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa’s worry escalating with her confronting Malti Devi upright. However, Malti Devi will cry for peace and will try to tell Anupamaa that she never meant to do anything that she has assumed. In the confrontation, Malti Devi will tactically turn the tables and will tell Anupamaa about Pakhi’s (Muskan Bamne) bad upbringing.

Anupamaa will further learn that Pakhi has shopped big and has bought commodities like dress, cosmetics, phone cover etc, for huge money. Anupamaa will also overhear Pakhi telling her friend that her mother’s husband is very rich and she has got an unlimited credit card to enjoy.

Anupamaa will get really angry at Pakhi and will give her an earful.

Anupamaa Ep 1099 9th November Written Episode Update

Will Pakhi realize that she is wrong?

