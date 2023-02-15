Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen painful twists with Paritosh’s (Aashish Mehrotra) ill health creating a shock wave in the Shah family. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is not able to handle the problems in his house and he shows his anger at Kavya when he disrupts his work. As a result of this, Kavya gets fired from her job.

The coming episode will see the Shahs being totally broken. While Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) are trying to get back to their life with Anu, Baa makes a desperate entry into the Kapadia family. She will fall at Anupamaa’s feet and will ask Anupama to come home. She will tell Anupamaa that they need her now to take care of Paritosh.

Anuj and Anupamaa will be stunned to see Baa in such a condition. They will not know how to react. On the other hand, Maaya will be happy that such a drama is happening, which only means that Anupamaa will not be at home.

OMG!!

What will happen now? Will Maaya use this situation to her own advantage?

