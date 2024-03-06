Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhik remembers Pakhi’s ugly past

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) meeting Vanraj and Baa in the USA at Kinjal’s house. The family talk about old memories and recollects their happy times as a family. On the other hand, Anuj feels lonely after Shruti and Adhya’s departure. He feels as though he does not have anyone to let out his feelings.

We have also seen Pakhi’s (Chandni Bhagwanani) moves against Adhik (Adhik Mehta). As we know, Adhik has gone to court for Ishaani’s custody. Pakhi now wants to take the upper hand from Adhik. She has sought the help of a police friend and has given him some fake proof to prove that Adhik is aggressive and not a good husband and father material. We saw Tapish (Kunwar Amar) listening to this conversation of Pakhi with her friend.

The coming episode will see Dimpy and Tapish reaching out to Adhik to warn him of Pakhi’s dirty plans. Adhik will then recollect a shocking moment between them when Pakhi was about to drop her daughter Ishaani owing to her negligence.

Adhik will also tell Tapish and Dimpy that he wanted to fight the custody battle fairly, but is now forced to go the crooked way.

Anupama returned to Kinjal’s house and was shocked to see Vanraj there. She had a teary reunion with Baa after five years.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.