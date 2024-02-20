Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhya goes missing

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) meeting Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and getting to know more about the love of Anuj and Anupamaa. Shruti realized that both Anuj and Anupamaa had not moved on in life and that getting in between their complicated relationship was not good for her.

We saw Shruti deciding to leave Anuj’s house. As we know, Shruti was living with Anuj and Adhya, and has been their solid support. However, she now feels that she needs to move away from their lives.

The coming episode will see Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) getting the shock of seeing Shruti packing her bags. She will now very well know that Anupamaa has caused a rift between Anuj and Shruti. Adhya will try to stop Shruti from going and will even question them on what is wrong.

Adhya will not want to live a life where Anupamaa will be back in her father’s life. Out of frustration, Adhya will decide on going out of the house.

Soon, Anuj will realize that Adhya has gone missing.

Anupamaa Ep 1200 19th February Written Episode Update

Anupamaa and Shruti met at the restaurant. Anupamaa gave Shruti a big advice of not trying to be like her.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.