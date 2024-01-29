Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj and Anupamaa dwell into their past

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being on the brink of seeing each other. As we know, Anuj believed that the Joshi Ben who works for Spice and Chutney Restaurant is Anupamaa. And he wanted to see how his gut feeling transpired into when he came for the meeting with the team of the same restaurant.

As we know, Anuj and Anupamaa came face to face after many years. It was a big moment in the show, as they met after getting separated. Even though they were separated, they did not stop thinking about each other.

The coming episode will dwell on the emotions that will flow from Anuj and Anupamaa after they catch a glimpse of each other after years. While Anupamaa will be too shocked to react and will run away from the place, Anuj will be heartbroken on seeing Anupamaa.

Both will get angry at their destiny for bringing them face to face again. Later, they will recollect all their happy moments. They will wonder what is in store for them after they have met up again.

They will need time to regain their composure. Anupamaa will be in a comparatively better space as Yashdeep will handle her well. As for Anuj, only time will tell what his next reaction will be.

Anupamaa Ep 1178 28th January Written Episode Update

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.