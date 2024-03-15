Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj decides to marry Shruti

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) being forced to come to India as Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) is unwell and hospitalized. We saw Yashdeep asking Anuj to take care of his problems, while he handled the bail of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). As we know, with the help of Anuj’s men, Yashdeep brought Anupamaa out of bail. However, Anuj got hold of the video which was proof enough of Paritosh being the culprit in the jewel robbery. Anuj sent the video to Anupamaa, and asked her to decide on what the future course of action will be.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa making the big decision to show the video to Yashdeep and the Shah family. She will demand that Paritosh go to the police station and confess his crime.

On the other hand, Anuj who has been obligated to Shruti for handling Adhya and giving them happiness, will make a big decision. He will tell Shruti that they can get married on the same date fixed by Shruti’s dead parents. This decision of Anuj will make both Shruti and Adhya very happy.

Anupamaa Ep 1224 14th March Written Episode Update

Anuj found the video evidence of Paritosh having put the jewel in Anupamaa’s bag. He sent the video to Anupamaa.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.